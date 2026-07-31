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Marigolds by dailypix
Photo 818

Marigolds

We planted these Marigolds in our vegetable garden as a pest deterrent. So far so good. I really like the large shape of these marigold flowers.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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