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Previous
Photo 819
Common Candy-tuft
This flower is apparently called “Common Candy-tuft”. I’ve never heard of that before but it’s a pretty colour flower.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Album
2024-2026
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
1st August 2026 12:27pm
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carol white
ace
Lovely. Fav 😊
August 1st, 2026
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