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Roses by dailypix
Photo 820

Roses

This lovely rose plant seems to be just finishing up it’s blooms for the summer. Nice to see it that it did better than last year.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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