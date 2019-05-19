Previous
Next
20190519_103950 by daisyday
4 / 365

20190519_103950

Taken at St Fagans Cardiff
ISO 100 1/320
F3.5
Taken with a Samsung camera EK-GC200
19th May 2019 19th May 19

Cheryl Bendall

@daisyday
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise