Previous
Next
Magpie taken with Nikon D5300 in my garden by daisyday
33 / 365

Magpie taken with Nikon D5300 in my garden

ISO400
1/250
F5.6
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Cheryl Bendall

@daisyday
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise