Photo 2133
February 14: Happy Valentines Day
I made Valentines Day Cards for my loved ones (my husband, son, brother).
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS
Taken
6th January 2016 4:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
valentines
