Previous
Next
February 22: Watering Can 3 by daisymiller
Photo 2141

February 22: Watering Can 3

This is the first watering can that I made for the spring craft show. I learned a lot from painting the flower on this watering can.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise