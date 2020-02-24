Previous
February 24: Light by daisymiller
Photo 2143

February 24: Light

I am going to attempt to do the high key/low key part of the Flash of Red (Black & White) Challenge. This is my latest hyacinth. The blossoms are white.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
Flowers are my favorite photography subjects
Photo Details

