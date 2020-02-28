Previous
February 28: Lily by daisymiller
Photo 2147

February 28: Lily

The bouquet my husband got me for Valentine's Day is fading. This is one of the two remaining blossoms.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Daisy Miller

daisymiller
Flowers are my favorite photography subjects
