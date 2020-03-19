Previous
March 19: Azalea by daisymiller
Photo 2167

March 19: Azalea

It is good to see green leaves. I miss green leaves in the winter. The Azalea leaves usually stay green all winter. This winter, the leaves died. It was good to see that the Azalea was still alive.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
