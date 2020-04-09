Previous
Next
April 9: Money Plant by daisymiller
Photo 2188

April 9: Money Plant

I love the money plants with their pop of purple in the garden. They are a biennial, which they means they bloom every other year. If I plan right, I can have blooms every year (with half of the plants blooming at one time).
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise