April 19: Redbud
April 19: Redbud

The redbuds bloomed for a really short time this year. As soon as the blossoms opened, leaves sprouted on the end of the branches.
19th April 2020

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
