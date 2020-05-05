Previous
May 5: Dianthus by daisymiller
Photo 2214

May 5: Dianthus

The dianthus is pretty in the western garden bed.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
August 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Real pretty
August 25th, 2020  
