Photo 2179
June 30: Lilies
My neighbors are now letting me take pictures in their garden. They have gorgeous lilies! P.S. We do practice social distancing and wear masks when we are around our neighbors. They were not in their garden when I took this picture.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
29th June 2020 5:49pm
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
june
