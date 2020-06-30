Previous
June 30: Lilies by daisymiller
Photo 2179

June 30: Lilies

My neighbors are now letting me take pictures in their garden. They have gorgeous lilies! P.S. We do practice social distancing and wear masks when we are around our neighbors. They were not in their garden when I took this picture.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
