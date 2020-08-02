Previous
August 2: Surprise Lily by daisymiller
August 2: Surprise Lily

With all of the rains we have had lately, the surprise lilies popped up. They will soon be blooming. In the spring, these lilies have lush green leaves. The leaves die down in early summer. The bloom stalks pop up and bloom in late summer.
