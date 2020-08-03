Previous
August 3: Hibiscus by daisymiller
Photo 2242

August 3: Hibiscus

I did not tie up the hibiscus stems this year. One stem blew over in the wind from one of our recent storms. This is the blossom at the end of the stem.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Daisy Miller

Joy's Focus ace
It's a lovely bloom!
August 4th, 2020  
