Photo 2242
August 3: Hibiscus
I did not tie up the hibiscus stems this year. One stem blew over in the wind from one of our recent storms. This is the blossom at the end of the stem.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2641
photos
34
followers
49
following
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
2nd August 2020 10:54am
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
august
Joy's Focus
ace
It's a lovely bloom!
August 4th, 2020
