August 6: Monarch Caterpillar by daisymiller
Photo 2251

August 6: Monarch Caterpillar

I was surprised to see a Monarch caterpillar on the garden fence.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Milanie ace
That really was an odd place to find him :)
August 10th, 2020  
