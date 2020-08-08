Previous
August 8: Day Two of Monarch Chrysalis by daisymiller
Photo 2253

August 8: Day Two of Monarch Chrysalis

This is how the Monarch butterfly chrysalis looks like on day two.
Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Milanie ace
He sure parked himself in a great spot for you to follow his emergence.
August 10th, 2020  
