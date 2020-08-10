Previous
August 10: Monarch Chrysalis by daisymiller
August 10: Monarch Chrysalis

I think I am seeing the Monarch butterfly wings more defined in the chrysalis.
Daisy Miller

Milanie ace
Most definitely
August 11th, 2020  
