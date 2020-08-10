Sign up
Photo 2258
August 10: Monarch Chrysalis
I think I am seeing the Monarch butterfly wings more defined in the chrysalis.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
9th August 2020 9:42am
Tags
insect
,
summer
,
august
,
buttterfly
Milanie
ace
Most definitely
August 11th, 2020
