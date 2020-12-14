Previous
December 14: Apple Blossom Amaryllis by daisymiller
Photo 2449

December 14: Apple Blossom Amaryllis

The apple blossom amaryllis almost bloomed at the same time the charming amaryllis bloomed. I see very few differences in the coloring of these two amaryllis.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
