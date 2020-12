December 16: Amaryllis

Each year, something happens to the amaryllis. Usually, the amaryllis bulb tips over to the side and the flower stalk snaps. This year, my son hooked his coat on the amaryllis. There is only one blossom left on this plant. When I rescued the plant, I may have switched the Charming amaryllis and the Apple Blossom amaryllis. Since they look so much alike, I do not know which one this is. P.S. I did rescue the blossoms that broke off by placing them in tea cups filled with water.