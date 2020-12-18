Previous
December 18: Amaryllis by daisymiller
Photo 2454

December 18: Amaryllis

This year, I placed the amaryllis plants by the north window in the dining room. I like how the sunlight shines on and through the blossoms. This is either a blossom from the Charming amaryllis or the Apple Blossom amaryllis.
Daisy Miller

