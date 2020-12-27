Previous
Next
December 27: Christmas Wreath by daisymiller
Photo 2463

December 27: Christmas Wreath

It was warm enough that I felt motivated to go downtown to see the Christmas decorations. This wreath is on a door of an antique store.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise