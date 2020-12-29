Sign up
Photo 2465
December 29: Orchid
I focused on getting the complete orchid blossom stalk this time. I am still working on black and white, so this is a BW photo.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2865
photos
34
followers
48
following
Tags
flower
,
orchid
,
december
