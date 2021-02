February 13: Thank you, health care workers

My last treasure for this week is a thank you to all health care workers. This photo was taken looking out his hospital room. He had had some medical tests done, including one that required him to be sedated. Fortunately, all of these tests had good results. These results helped him get on the kidney transplant list. My husband's health care workers were kind, patient, and nice. I cannot thank health care workers enough during this pandemic.