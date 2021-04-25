Previous
April 25: Columbine by daisymiller
April 25: Columbine

When the columbine blooms, it is time to set out the hummingbird feeders. However, it is cooler than average this spring. I will set out the hummingbird feeder when the nights warm up out of the 30s.
25th April 2021 25th Apr 21

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
