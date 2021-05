May 7: Flowers in a Milk Can

The photo club has begun meeting again. In May, we have a photo scavenger hunt. We are supposed to visit a store downtown and photograph objects on a scavenger list. Finding an antique milk can was the most difficult item for me to find at the store. There was only one milk can and it was in the store window. P.S. The date is off on the camera I took this photo with.