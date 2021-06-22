Previous
June 22: Coreopsis by daisymiller
Photo 2640

June 22: Coreopsis

I thought that there were distracting elements in the background, so I changed this to BW . I liked the photo in better in BW. P.S. The coreopsis blossom is yellow.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
