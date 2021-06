June 25: City Library

I have been commissioned to take sentimental pictures of the city library. I am finding how difficult it is to take photos that match a client's expectations. I initially rejected this photo, because it does not match my idea of an ideal photo. I took this photo looking out one of the west windows of the library. Among other things, I was unhappy that the dirt on the windows showed up in the photo. Now, I am thinking that this photo may match the client's expectations.