April 14: Front Garden Bed by daisymiller
Photo 2766

April 14: Front Garden Bed

There are Heuchera, Hosta, and Coral Bells in the front garden beds. Here is what part of one garden bed looks like after an April rain. Note to self: I need to clip off the old Hosta blossom stems.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
Photo Details

