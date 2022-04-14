Sign up
Photo 2766
April 14: Front Garden Bed
There are Heuchera, Hosta, and Coral Bells in the front garden beds. Here is what part of one garden bed looks like after an April rain. Note to self: I need to clip off the old Hosta blossom stems.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3178
photos
33
followers
48
following
757% complete
View this month »
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
13th April 2022 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
april
,
plants
,
garden
,
30-shots-2022
