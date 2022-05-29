Previous
May 29: Columbine and Leaf reflection by daisymiller
Photo 2794

May 29: Columbine and Leaf reflection

I have been taking pictures of the reflections of the columbine flowers in the bird bath water. Sometimes, this is a challenge due to the wind gusts ruining the reflections. On this day, leaves blew off the trees and landed in the bird bath.
29th May 2022

Daisy Miller

