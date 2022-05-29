Sign up
Photo 2794
May 29: Columbine and Leaf reflection
I have been taking pictures of the reflections of the columbine flowers in the bird bath water. Sometimes, this is a challenge due to the wind gusts ruining the reflections. On this day, leaves blew off the trees and landed in the bird bath.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3210
photos
32
followers
48
following
766% complete
View this month »
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
Tags
reflection
,
spring
,
may
,
mayhalf22
