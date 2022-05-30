Previous
May 30: Leaves by daisymiller
Photo 2795

May 30: Leaves

I planted the caladium plants with the elephant ear plants this year. I am liking the contrast in the leaves.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
