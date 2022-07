July 1: Coreopsis

This photo shows two different varieties of coreopsis frozen in ice. I have decided to explore frozen flower photography during at least part of July. It is a way to cool off during these hot summer days.



I have been doing some reading about different styles of photography. In particular, I have been studying Deb Stoner, Don Worth, and Karl Blossfeldt. I will be attempting to incorporate what I learn from them.