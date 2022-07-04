Sign up
Photo 2849
July 4: Red, White, and Blue (?)
In this frozen flower photo, there was supposed to be red, white and blue. The red begonia blossoms stayed red. The white bindweed blossoms became almost translucent. The blue chicory blossoms became white. Frozen flower photography is part chance.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project.
3279
photos
33
followers
50
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
3rd July 2022 5:05pm
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
frozen
,
july
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A friend of mine is a master at these shots- she almost always uses fake plants because they don't lose their color like the real ones do. In spite of this one supposing to have red, white, and blue, it's still very pretty. Good job!
July 5th, 2022
