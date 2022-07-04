Previous
July 4: Red, White, and Blue (?) by daisymiller
July 4: Red, White, and Blue (?)

In this frozen flower photo, there was supposed to be red, white and blue. The red begonia blossoms stayed red. The white bindweed blossoms became almost translucent. The blue chicory blossoms became white. Frozen flower photography is part chance.
Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A friend of mine is a master at these shots- she almost always uses fake plants because they don't lose their color like the real ones do. In spite of this one supposing to have red, white, and blue, it's still very pretty. Good job!
July 5th, 2022  
