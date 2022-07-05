Sign up
Photo 2850
July 5: Marigolds
My city is under an excessive heat warning. These marigolds symbolize the heat.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3281
photos
33
followers
50
following
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
frozen
,
july
