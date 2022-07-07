Previous
July 7: Cone Flower by daisymiller
Photo 2852

July 7: Cone Flower

I picked a native cone flower blossom and froze it in water., I used tap water this time. Note to self: tap water clouds as it freezes. Remember to use distilled water.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
It certainly makes for an interesting effect
July 7th, 2022  
