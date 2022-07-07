Sign up
Photo 2852
July 7: Cone Flower
I picked a native cone flower blossom and froze it in water., I used tap water this time. Note to self: tap water clouds as it freezes. Remember to use distilled water.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th July 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
frozen
,
july
Renee Salamon
ace
It certainly makes for an interesting effect
July 7th, 2022
