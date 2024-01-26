Previous
January 26: Peeking Through by daisymiller
January 26: Peeking Through

I took a walk around the backyard today and looked at all the flower beds. I saw this butter and eggs plant (also known as toadflax) peeking through the oak tree leaves. A lot of perennial plants are poking up out of the ground.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

Milanie ace
Looks encouraging
January 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super find amongst all the Autumn leaves !
January 27th, 2024  
