January 29: Frost by daisymiller
Photo 2896

January 29: Frost

The sky was clear in the morning. The temperatures were cold. This was the weather formula for frost.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gtreat close-up of the spiky shards of ice !
January 31st, 2024  
