Photo 2914
February 16: Hyacinth
I force hyacinths to bloom indoors during the winter. This is the first one to bloom.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
3350
photos
25
followers
40
following
798% complete
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
16th February 2024 2:23pm
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
spring
,
for2024
