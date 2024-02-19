Sign up
Previous
Photo 2917
February 19: Snow Crocus
It makes me happy that the snow crocus is still blooming.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
3353
photos
24
followers
40
following
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
19th February 2024 1:05pm
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
spring
,
bw
,
for2024
Diane
ace
How pretty!
February 20th, 2024
