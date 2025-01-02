Previous
A New Start by daisymiller
Photo 2933

A New Start

I force hyacinths to bloom. This brings color to my life during the winter.

I struggled to keep up with the 365 project in 2023 and in 2024 due to personal problems. I hope 2025 is a better year for me and that I can keep up with the 365 project.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
