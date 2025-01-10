Previous
New Snowfall by daisymiller
New Snowfall

When I woke up this morning, I was surprised by the amount of snowfall and that it was still snowing. This photo does not adequately show the amount of new snowfall. This is part of the scene across the street from my house.
Daisy Miller

