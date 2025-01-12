Sign up
Photo 2943
Glee
This is one of my new amaryllis. It is called Glee. I think this is a perfect name for this unusual and beautiful amaryllis.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
12th January 2025 6:00pm
Tags
flower
,
winter
