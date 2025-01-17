Previous
There is Life! by daisymiller
Photo 2948

There is Life!

The snow melted in this area of my yard so I could check on the plant I took a picture of earlier this month. I was so happy to see that the plant was still alive even after all the cold and snow.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
