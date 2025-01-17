Sign up
Photo 2948
There is Life!
The snow melted in this area of my yard so I could check on the plant I took a picture of earlier this month. I was so happy to see that the plant was still alive even after all the cold and snow.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
3389
photos
21
followers
39
following
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
0
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
17th January 2025 4:13pm
plant
,
winter
