Photo 2951
Hyacinth
This is the first of my hyacinths that I am forcing to bloom early. At this stage, I always wonder what color the blossoms will be. I think this one may be white.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
0
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
20th January 2025 9:09pm
flower
winter
