V by daisymiller
Photo 2961

V

The blossom stalks of one of the amaryllis decided to cross. I kept turning their flower pot so the light hit it differently, but the stalks continued to cross. It will be interesting to see what happens when the blossoms open.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Daisy Miller

Diane ace
Dramatic against the black background. I guess the plant knows what it wants.
February 2nd, 2025  
