Around the Block

In this Around the Block week for the Flash of Red (Black and White) Challenge, I am going to try to do something different. I plan to show what my town is known for in an abstract way. This will be a brand-new way to photograph my city.



Today's Photo:

My city is known as a tree city. In fact, it has been officially designated as a tree city. The trees on the city right of ways have been inventoried and recorded. The local Arbor Day Foundation created a tree calendar with art featuring trees. The local arborist has a goal of my city having healthy trees. If you love trees, you would like my city.

