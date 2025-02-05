Art in my city

This photo is a photoshopped image that I created years ago when I was playing with Photoshop. My area of the state had freezing drizzle today. I did not get out to take pictures of the art in my city, so I used my photo as an example of my city being known for art. My city has a developing art scene. Artists are beginning to move here due to that. The artists create a variety of art media. There are artsy window displays, store windows with painted art scenes, and murals on the sides of buildings. There are three art galleries downtown. There is an art center that showcases music, plays, and art. The local college has a nationally known contemporary art museum.