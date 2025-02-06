Sign up
Previous
Photo 2968
Abstract of the Trail's End
I love industrial abstracts. This is my try at taking an abstract of machinery. This photo is of the rear undercarriage of the Drover's Car at the end of a railroad train. See my Trail's End photo to read the story behind this photo.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th February 2025 1:44pm
Tags
abstract
,
bw
,
for2025
