Abstract of the Trail's End by daisymiller
Photo 2968

Abstract of the Trail's End

I love industrial abstracts. This is my try at taking an abstract of machinery. This photo is of the rear undercarriage of the Drover's Car at the end of a railroad train. See my Trail's End photo to read the story behind this photo.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Daisy Miller

