Regional Center

My city is a regional medical center for the surrounding rural communities. You can easily identify the hospital and its medical clinics by the domed canopy over the main entrance of these buildings. I had planned to take a photo of one of the domed canopies today. My life intervened and I was unable to venture out. This photo is a close up of a cooling/heating pad full of micro beads. After I took a fall in my house, I have been placing this pad on my shoulder and knee.